Comedy of errors, says P Chidambaram on ED raids against Karti

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday called the Enforcement Directorate searches of a property in Jor Bagh in New Delhi a “comedy of errors,” as his son, Karti, is not an occupant of the house. His remarks came hours after the agency, which is investigating Karti, raided properties in Delhi and Chennai in connection with the INX Media case, reported news agency ANI.

“There is no FIR concerning a scheduled crime by CBI or any agency. I anticipated they’ll search premises in Chennai again but in a comedy of errors they came to Jor Bagh (Delhi) and officers told me that they thought Karti is an occupant of this house but he is not,” Chidambaram was quoted by ANI as saying. “(ED officials) searched and found nothing but since they had to justify themselves they took papers of a statement made by the government in Parliament, few years back. The ED has no jurisdiction to investigate under PMLA,” he added.

The case pertains to alleged violations of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media in 2006, when Chidambaram was finance minister. The agency claims Karti received money from the media company in exchange for manipulating a tax probe against it.

(With inputs from agencies)

