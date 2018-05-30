INX Media case: Chidambram moves anticipatory bail plea in Delhi High Court, hearing tomorrow

Chidambaram has already secured protection from arrest in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case . (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Chidambaram has already secured protection from arrest in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case . (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail plea moved by former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case to Thursday. Chidambaram is to appear before the CBI tomorrow for questioning. The plea came up for hearing before Justice S P Garg, who, however, said he cannot hear the matter due to paucity of time. “Let this be heard by the appropriate bench as per the order of the Acting Chief Justice,” the judge said, adding it will come up post lunch. However, it was later posted for Thursday.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Chidamabarm, submitting that the matter be treated as urgent as their client had an appearance before the CBI tomorrow.

Earlier, Chidambaram secured protection from arrest in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case after a city court accepted his anticipatory bail plea. Sibal and Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, urged the court to grant him relief considering that the former minister has clean antecedents.

While granting protection, the court said no coercive action can be taken by the Enforcement Directorate against him till the next hearing on June 5. However, the court said the senior Congress leader has to join the investigation whenever he is summoned by the ED.

The CBI had arrested Chidambaram’s son Karti in connection with the case in February this year. However, a Delhi court had on May 2 extended till July 10 the interim protection from arrest to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and the ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter.

