INX Media case: Chidambaram summoned by CBI on June 6

Congress leader P Chidambaram (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) Congress leader P Chidambaram (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

A day after Congress leader P Chidambaram got relief from court over arrest in the INX Media alleged corruption case, the CBI has summoned him for questioning on June 6. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called him for questioning on June 5, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case, two days after he obtained temporary relief from arrest by the ED.

Chidambaram was Thursday granted interim protection from arrest in the INX Media Case till July 3. He had obtained temporary relief from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case till June 5. In both cases, the court asked him to “cooperate with the agencies”. The former Union Minister had moved the anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media Case on Wednesday.

Chidambaram in his bail plea had said that “investigation is based on malafide intention, the petitioner will duly appear before CBI tomorrow and cooperate with the investigation.” He was earlier directed by the CBI to appear before it on May 31 for questioning in the said case.

The case is related to alleged irregularities when the media company sought foreign investment approval in 2007. The investigating agency had earlier arrested P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, for alleged irregularities of Rs 305 crore in the INX Media case.

