INX Media case: Chidambaram moves plea to get home food at Tihar

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday moved an application before a Delhi court and asked it to allow Tihar Jail authorities to permit him to get home-cooked food at least once every day.

The application was moved before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who has issued notice to Tihar Jail authorities.

Chidambaram will be produced in court from Tihar Jail on October 3, when it is expected that his counsel will argue that the court permit Chidambaram to get home-cooked food.

Chidambaram’s judicial custody was extended by the court after it noted that investigation in the INX Media case was still in progress. The court had also noted that there was no change in the circumstances.

On Monday, the Delhi High court also rejected his bail plea on the ground that a possibility that the senior leader may influence witnesses while out on bail, “directly or indirectly, cannot be ruled out”.

On September 12, Chidambaram had approached the High Court and requested it to allow him home-cooked food. The HC denied his request, saying that the same food was available for everyone.

When Chidambaram was produced on September 19, his counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, had submitted that Chidambaram does not have a chair to sit in his jail cell and his pillow was taken away, because of which he developed a back problem. Chidambaram told the judge that two or three chairs were earlier kept outside his cell at the hall, where he would sit with the warden, but the chairs were later removed.

His counsel also submitted that Chidambaram be medically examined, as he was suffering from various ailments such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, impaired glycaemia and has lost weight in custody.