INX Media case: CBI moves court for narco test of Karti Chidambaram

The CBI on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to conduct narco analysis test on Karti Chidambaram in the INX media case. The plea would be heard on March 9 along with Karti’s bail petition. The court had on Tuesday extended Karti’s custody until March 9 after the agency said it needed to question him further because “new substantial evidence” had been found in the case.
CBI which had produced Karti on expiry of his five-day police custody before special judge Sunil Rana said though there has been “substantial progress” in last four days into the investigation into the case, a further probe is required. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI said that the investigation was at “crucial stage” and the CBI needs two weeks time to file a detailed reply to his bail application. Karti, he added, has “not been cooperating” and not parting with his phones passwords and to every question, he has been saying that “I am politically victimised”.
Karti, meanwhile, called his arrest “illegal and arbitrary” and alleged that the agency was acting at the behest of the Centre to malign the reputation of his father, P Chidambaram, during whose tenure FIPB clearance was granted to the INX Media group.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Karti, said the CBI just want to keep him in custody by hook or crook. “The shifting of stands/reasons by the CBI to keep me in custody is a mala fide attempt on their part to get my custody,” the senior advocate said and questioned “Is Indrani’s statement even an admissible evidence? She is in jail in murder case of her daughter.”
Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28 at Chennai Airport on his return from the United Kingdom, in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15 last year alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds worth about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister.
(With inputs from PTI)
