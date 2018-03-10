INX Media case: CBI gets three more days to quiz Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram outside Patiala House Court in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Karti Chidambaram outside Patiala House Court in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A Delhi Court on Friday extended Karti Chidambaram’s CBI custody by another three days in connection with the investigation into the INX Media case after the probe agency claimed to have got incriminating materials revealing his “direct nexus” with the Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Limited.

Karti, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, has already been in CBI remand for the last nine days, since February 28. CBI had sought six days custody stating that it recovered some “documents” during a search at the company’s registered office at Nungambakkam on March 7 and 8 that establish Karti’s “direct nexus” with the company.

Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) said: “During the search operations, large number of voluminous records and documents were recovered having direct bearing with the offence under investigation…the accused has so far maintained that he is in no way concerned with Advantage Strategic Pvt Limited in spite of material showing direct nexus between the accused and the company.”

ASG Mehta submitted that the accused was required to be confronted with the material. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, party colleague of Chidambaram, opposed any further custodial interrogation of Karti. Singhvi said the “so called” new fact in the form of address of Advantage Strategic Consulting was available on Google. “Are you (CBI) telling the court that as the premier investigating agency you did not know the address of Advantage Strategic since May 2017 when the FIR was registered…It is not a state, national or NIA secret…The application reeks of lack of bonafide,” Singhvi said.

Singhvi submitted to the court a letter which was given to the Investigating Officer, dated July 17, 2017, intimating him of the address of Advantage Strategic. “By way of asking for remand in driblets, the CBI is actually harassing the accused (Karti),” he said.

Singvi also made a push for Karti’s bail citing that he was suffering from high blood pressure. Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Rana extended Karti’s custody and fixed the reply on the bail application to March 14 and further argument on it to March 15. The court allowed Karti to be confronted with his chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman.

