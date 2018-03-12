INX Media case: Delhi court sends Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24

Karti Chidambaram was produced before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday after his three-day CBI custody ended. (File Photo) Karti Chidambaram was produced before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday after his three-day CBI custody ended. (File Photo)

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, was sent to judicial custody by Delhi’s Patiala House court till March 24 after his three-day CBI custody ended in the INX Media case on Monday. The CBI said Karti remained “evasive” and “non-cooperative” during interrogation and sought 15 days judicial custody.

“During the entire period of CBI custody, Karti Chidambaram was evasive and non-cooperative. Hence, CBI is conducting an investigation into the case without the co-operation of the accused,” CBI counsel VK Sharma said before the court of Special Judge Sunil Rana. In moving the application for judicial custody of Karti, CBI said there was enough proof to implicate the accused in the case.

“Under the circumstances when there is sufficient material clearly implicating the accused in this serious economic offence, it is absolutely necessary that the accused be remanded to the judicial custody,” the CBI counsel said. Meanwhile, Karti’s counsel asked the court to hear his bail plea too, which was listed for March 15. He also sought a separate cell in case Karti was sent to judicial custody.

Karti was remanded in CBI custody for three days after the agency claimed it had recovered some incriminating documents and CD from the Chennai office of Advantage Strategic Pvt Ltd., a company linked to him. Karti has been in CBI custody for questioning since his arrest from Chennai airport on February 28 over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was Union finance minister.

