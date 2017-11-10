Can Karti Chidambaram be allowed to go abroad with restraints, Supreme Court asks CBI

Karti Chidambaram Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Karti Chidambaram Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

The CBI told Supreme Court Thursday that former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, who is facing a probe in connection with FIPB clearance to a media house, may not return if he is allowed to go abroad.

“He may not return to India… once this happens, except passing strictures, we are helpless,” Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

Mehta submitted this when the bench asked him whether the agency had objections to allowing Karti to go abroad for a few days with whatever restraints necessary. The ASG said he would take instructions and get back, but added that it may not be in the interest of the probe to allow the same.

The CBI had submitted in the court, in a sealed cover, what it claimed was evidence collected during the investigation and wanted the bench to see it before deciding on Karti’s plea to allow him to go abroad. The bench opened the envelope on Thursday and perused the contents.

Justice Khanwilkar sought to know when the agency had collected the material, to which Mehta replied September 2017.

The ASG sought to draw the court’s attention to certain information related to Karti’s visit abroad in June-July. He said, “What happened in June-July coupled with the unusual vehemence with which respondent desires to go abroad for seminar, tennis, etc, doesn’t inspire confidence.”

Karti has sought permission to visit Cambridge to admit his daughter in the university and attend a seminar, and visit London to attend the meeting of a tennis body of which he was an office-bearer.

Mehta said the CBI was using only “minimum intrusive measures” against the accused.

On the agency’s apprehension that he may not return, Justice Chandrachud said, “The fact that this court is seized of the matter itself is a great restraint on the person.”

During the last hearing, CBI claimed that Karti closed some bank accounts linked to him on his visits abroad and it feared that he might tamper with evidence if allowed to travel out of India again.

Countering this, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Karti, told the court that he had only one account abroad which was closed by the bank as he was a politically exposed person. He challenged the CBI to show Karti’s signature on bank accounts that the agency claimed he had closed.

Sibal said the CBI had not even called him for interrogation after August. To this, Justice Khanwilkar said, “Which was why we said if you (CBI) don’t call him, you should give your reasons why you don’t call him.” The court will take up the matter on November 16.

