Invoking Urdu couplet, Manmohan Singh wishes Hamid Ansari good health, long life

Recalling the initial days of Hamid Ansari’s tenure as Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said he received maximum guidance and cooperation from him. He added that the vast and diverse country keeps moving forward because of the guidance received by great statesmen like Ansari. Speaking in the House, Singh invoked a couplet by Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib to wish Ansari good health and a long life. Ansari completed his two terms in office today.

“My thoughts go back to the days when you were first elected as Vice-President and Chairman of this House. As Prime Minister of India, I have received maximum possible guidance and cooperation from you,” Singh said.

“I often wonder what is it that keeps this vast diverse country of ours still moving forward. When I reflect on India’s history, the tensions and the challenges our country faces from time to time, yet it keeps on progressing because of people like you, of great statesmanship, has guided the country in various capacities,” Singh added.

Ansari, who served two five-year terms as Vice-President, said during his last address in the House, "The chair is like an umpire in a cricket match, witnessing players, from where you can see it all. It's only source of reference is its book. Democracy will become a tyranny if it doesn't allow the Opposition to question the government's policies."

