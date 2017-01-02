Invisible, anti-government forces at work in Jharkhand: Gilua

Jharkhand BJP chief Laxman Gilua. (File photo) Jharkhand BJP chief Laxman Gilua. (File photo)

Jharkhand BJP chief Laxman Gilua today said some “invisible, anti-government forces” were engaged in disturbing the state, which was “marching” on the path of development under Raghubar Das-led government. He reacted sharply on the hurling of shoes and slippers and showing of black flags to the chief minister at Kharswan where he visited to pay tribute to the tribals killed in police firing during separate statehood movement on January 1, 1948, described it as “cheap politics aimed to gain publicity”. Asked whether he saw any political conspiracy behind the incident, the Member of Parliament, pinpointed JMM for triggering the trouble.

“JMM has dishonoured the martyrs by raising anti-government slogans at Shahid Park, the memorial of the martyrs, as it was not the right place to raise slogans against the government,” he said.

“Everyone has the right to raise their voice against the government and BJP is not opposed to it. However, the occasion was to pay our tributes to those who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of separate statehood,” Gilua said.

The incident took place on Sunday when adivasis and moolvasis in large number led by JMM were protesting against Jharkhand government for bringing in amendment in the decades-old Chhotanagpur and Santal Paragana Tenancy Act (CNT and SPT) as well as the domicile policy.

Asked whether there was any administrative lapse that resulted in the incident, Gilua said “Certainly, there was administrative lapses, which will be probed and action would be initiated against the culprits.”

There is no question of reconsidering the amendment in the CNT and SPT, Gilua said when asked whether the government has any plan to roll back the amendment in view of the protest over the issue in Kharswan.

“I shall rather be grateful to the chief minister for simplifying the tenancy acts for the benefit of the tribal community,” Gilua said adding that simplification in the acts will ensure that the tribal interest are protected.

The government and BJP, including all MLAs/MPs and ministers, are united over the issue and there was no difference within the government or the party, he said when his attention was drawn to the grievances raised from with the party on the issue.

To a query that its coalition partner AJSU Party chief and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahato also expressed his reservation over the amendment, Gilua said it was not true.

He, however, said in case AJSU Party was opposed to any decision of the government, it should raise the issue at a proper forum for discussion and sort out the problem.

When sought his reaction over the incidents of shoe throwing by political rivals including BJP to express their anger in the country, Gilua said such action are nothing but a cheap politics only gain publicity.

Gilua, however, strongly denied that BJP was ever indulged in any such act anywhere in the country.