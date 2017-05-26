Investments of Rs 4 lakh crore for urban development cleared in 3 yrs: Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo) Union minister Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo)

Investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore have been approved for improving urban infrastructure in the three years of the Modi government, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu said today. “Three years of urban transformation infused new vigour in city and state governments for building a resurgent urban India…Cities competing with each other holds promise for better living,” he said on Twitter as the Modi government completed three years in office.

Naidu said 500 cities under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and 98 smart cities had approved five-year action plans for improving urban infrastructure.

Naidu, who holds the portfolios of information and broadcasting and urban development, said the Modi government had “unified the people more than ever before” in nation building. By empowering different sections of society, he said that a strong foundation had been laid for making a “new India of the hopes and aspirations of all the people”.

“People have been brought out of despair and the country is racing towards new horizons. 2014 mandate is taking shape steadily,” he said.

The three years of “decisive, honest, caring, considerate, innovative, accountable and empowering governance” have “made every citizen proud of being Indian”, he said, adding that with the belief in self and leadership restored, India set to scale new heights.

