Investments in farm sector has generated Rs 40,000 crore: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state government’s impetus on greater investments in the agriculture sector has resulted in generation of Rs 40,000-crore income to farmers in the last one year in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

While speaking on the crop loan waiver in the State Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said, “I held talks with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and explained our government’s commitment to a lasting solution and not just a one-time loan waiver to make farmers economically prosperous.”

“The state’s foremost concern is to bring the 31 lakh farmers reeling under debt within the crop loan credit bracket. We have urged the Centre to evolve an institutional mechanism to facilitate farmers to avail fresh loans and also enhance their repaying capacity,” he said.

Making it clear that any loan waiver won’t be extended to more than one-crore farmers who have repaying capacity or are not defaulters, he said, “More than one crore farmers holding back loan repayment or dues in the hope of a loan waiver is illogical and would lead to a breakdown of financial institutions, including the district cooperative bank network.”

Referring to the Sena’s criticism of the Rs 40,000-crore Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor (Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway), he said, “It is not about just an eight-lane road stretched across 707 km. The projects passing through 24 districts and construction of 22 nodes (townships) with agriculture as the theme is for promoting agriculture and allied services.”

“The proximity of 24 districts to ports would boost farmers’ income. The projects would bridge the rural-urban wedge, providing new employment avenues to farmers,” he added.

Dwelling on the challenges in the agriculture sector which has registered a 12.5 per cent growth in 2016-17, he said, “While 45 to 55 per cent population depend on agriculture, it is not commensurate with the growth. Which means the statistics of population dependence is artificial or taken for granted.

At the most, the dependence on agriculture cannot exceed 25 to 30 per cent.

Thus, we have to provide new avenues to accommodate the aspirations of a larger population through agro-industries to allied activities by making higher investments and also better market linkages.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now