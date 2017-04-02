Introspect Punjab polls result, unfair to blame EVMs: EC to AAP

Election Commission (File Photo) Election Commission (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for finding fault in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) used in the Punjab elections. In a strong-worded letter, the commission asked the party to introspect for its poor performance in recent polls than alleging tampering of EVMs. “It is for the AAP to introspect as to why your party could not perform as per your expectations and it is unfair on your part to attribute unsatisfactory poll performance of your party to the alleged tamperability of EVMS,” said the EC.

It also told the party that is is free to file an election petition in the state high court if it wants to verify votes cast in Punjab polls with data of paper trail. The AAP had alleged that poll authorities in Punjab had refused to accept its demand to tally results with paper trial audit. It had moved the Commission over reliability of the machines and the results of Punjab polls.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Election Commission to investigate cases of “faulty” EVMs and ascertain if their software can be tweaked “in favour of the BJP”. Kejriwal met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and also demanded ballot papers be reintroduced in the country. The Election Commission’s claim that EVMs cannot be tampered with is completly “wrong”, Kejriwal asserted.

He said if EVMs can be tampered with, it poses a very “serious question” on the democracy in the country. “We have been repeatedly saying that EVMs are being tampered with at large scale. The yesterday’s incident (in MP) shocked everyone and raised a question whether elections are being conducted in a fair manner,” Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

The CM’s remark came after some media reports suggested that Voter-verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine was dispensing slips of BJP symbol only, irrespective of the button pressed, during a demonstration exercise in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd