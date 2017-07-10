Introduce law to chop down politicians criticising Army: Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Rinwa

Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa. Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa.

In strong remarks against politicians criticising the Army, Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa told news agency ANI that there should be a law in the constitution to chop off those who speak against them. “There are politicians who are making statements on those who are protecting the country. The constitution should have laws that allow to chop down such politicians,” Rinwa said, speaking to news agency ANI.

Amid the ongoing controversy against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan over his remarks against Indian Army, the minister went on to say that it is unfortunate that they blame the country’s armed forces when they work in tough work conditions. “Whether the temperate is 50 degree Celsius or zero degrees, the army officials continue to protect the country. It’s unfortunate when these politicians make such statements on army officials,” he said. He added that there should be a quick judgment in such instances. “Politicians who make such statement should be finished off within five minutes without even registering a case on it,” Rinwa said.

Last week, Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was booked under the charges of sedition and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Army at a party event on June 28. He claimed that women “dahshatgardon” (terrorists) were chopping off the private parts of security personnel (“fauj”) to send across a “strong message”, which should leave the entire country “ashamed”. Azam Khan was referring to attacks on security personnel in Chhattisgarh and said he just stated the facts which appeared in newspapers.

Watch Video below:

#WATCH: Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa says “there should a law to chop those politicians who make statement on Army. (July 9) pic.twitter.com/0E5NZC6b9X — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

