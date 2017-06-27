Intolerance prevails, need to stay united: CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that an atmosphere of intolerance was prevailing in the country and people needed to stand united in such times. “After month-long fasting, people are celebrating Eid today. This is a festival of happiness. There are times when one has to show courage and conviction. Attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of intolerance. We believe we are united. We are for all. We are human beings first, Hindus, Muslims or Christians later,” Mamata said in a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Asking people to maintain unity and harmony, the chief minister further said that she would not allow anyone to create division among people.

“We work for all, whether they are Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs or Jains. We will keep defending humanity as long as we are alive. We will not allow anyone to create any division between people. We all stand united. No one can break us. We are for all and we fight for all. We have to maintain unity and harmony,” she added. “I pray for the good health and well-being of everyone,” Mamata said.

Later, while addressing an Eid ceremony in Kolkata, she said, “Stay together. No one will be able to do anything to you.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App