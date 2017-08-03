Intimidation of judge: Ganddhidham lawyers continue strike on second day

The PI had allegedly went to Gandhidham court with stick and threatened the judge Budhha after the judicial officer reportedly refused to meet the Parmar in his chamber on court premises. The PI had allegedly went to Gandhidham court with stick and threatened the judge Budhha after the judicial officer reportedly refused to meet the Parmar in his chamber on court premises.

Advocates in Gandhidham town of Kutch district continued their strike for the second day on Thursday in protest of alleged “intimidation” of a judge by police inspector RG Parmar even as principal district judge of Bhju, MM Gandhi visited the town and held a meeting with the protesting lawyers and judge Virat Buddha.

Principal district judge MM Gandhi held a meeting with office-bearers of Gandhidham Bar Association and additional district judge Virat Budhha in Gandhidham on Thursday and appealed the striking lawyers to end their agitation. “The honourable principal district judge requested us to call off our indefinite strike while assuring as that necessary action will be taken in view of the alleged threat meted out to judge Buddha by the police inspector. Subsequent to the meeting with the principal district judge, we have called a meeting of the general board of the Gandhidham Bar Association on Friday to take a decision on the strike,” Dinesh Maheshwari, president of Gandhidham Bar Association told The Indian Express.

Additional district judge RG Devdhara was also present at the meeting. Around 550 members of Gandhidham Bar Association had gone on an indefinite strike on Wednesday in protest of the alleged intimidation of judge Budhha by Gandhidham A Division police inspector RG Parmar. The PI had allegedly went to Gandhidham court with stick and threatened the judge Budhha after the judicial officer reportedly refused to meet the Parmar in his chamber on court premises. While the PI has claimed he had gone to court merely meet policemen posted there, the lawyers have taken exception to Parmar’s “behaviour” terming it an “assault on judiciary.”

Judge Buddha too has reportedly written to Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court via the principal district judge of Bhuj.

The PI was transferred to headquarters of Kutch East police on Wednesday and Kutch West SP has ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident by a DySP rank officer.

