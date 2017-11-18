Interview with Maruti Suzuki chairman: Vehicles not the main source of pollution, causes are different

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava

As concerns over rising pollution levels grew over the last week, the debate around taking immediate steps to control it varied from spraying water from helicopters to reducing vehicular traffic in Delhi by bringing the odd-even plan back. RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd told Indian Express that the solutions being considered are not sustainable in the long term and the government needs to adopt a more scientific approach.

Excerpts:

How do you see the prevailing pollution issue?

Pollution is not a short-term issue that comes up in winters but is something that is there throughout the year. What is required is a long-term sustained effort to improve air quality and not quick-fix solutions for the short term.

As soon as the issue comes up, the first thing that the government looks to do is to take measures that could bring down vehicular pollution. What is your view on this?

I think it is important to first collect data on pollution and their sources. While the talk of pollution is mostly around Delhi, I don’t think that it is a Delhi-specific problem but is spread across several states. Many argue that Delhi has high number of vehicles and that is causing the same. I think that vehicles are not the main source of pollution. Daily pollution data of last week shows that on Sunday the pollution levels were higher than several days in the week. This is important because the vehicular traffic is leanest on Sunday, yet the pollution levels were significantly high and this only proves the fact that vehicles are not the main source of pollution. The causes of pollution are different and not what apparently is being made out to be.

When you say that short-term measures won’t help, what do you think should be the approach?

To solve any such problem what is needed is to first find out the cause of pollution. The main problem in the north India is the PM2.5 particulate matter as they are very small and can cause serious health problems. We need to identify the sources of PM2.5 particulate matter. I don’t think the state government in Delhi clearly knows its sources in order of importance. The process should be to conduct a study to identify the top three sources of such pollution and then the government should priorities and address the same. It is important to adopt a methodical approach and we should utilise our resources optimally. Once the sources are identified, the government needs to utilise its resources to address the top three sources. We have limited resources and so it has to be judiciously utilised. We can’t take random steps to control pollution. If we proceed in a random manner then we will spend our resources without achieving any desirable result. Further, we have to evolve better ways of dealing with municipal solid waste and construction should be done in a more regulated manner.

What would you say to talks of water spraying by helicopters and re-introducing odd-even? Talks of helicopter spray or wait for rains is not a sustainable and desirable solution. We have to work towards addressing it ourselves and the first step for that is to identify the sources of pollution.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App