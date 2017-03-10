Interview: This is not the first time a threat has been issued to Kerala CM, says P Karunakaran

P Karunakaran of the CPM (File Photo) P Karunakaran of the CPM (File Photo)

P Karunakaran of the CPM tells Liz Mathew why he raised the issue of the death threat to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by RSS leader Kundan Chandravat.

You have given an adjournment motion raising concern over the threat against the Chief Minister of Kerala?

An RSS leader of Ujjain, a significant leader, announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore for the head of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. It is a matter of serious concern. I gave notice for an adjournment motion, but it was disallowed.

What does the Centre have to do with this?

…This is not the first time such a threat has been issued to the Kerala CM. When he came to Delhi, there were attempts by the RSS to disturb his programmes. The same thing happened when he went to Bhopal, and in Mangaluru… I wanted to raise the issue, asking if India has become a Taliban state in which a democratically elected CM should be under such threats. They can disagree with him and put forward their own views, but cannot stop a CM from visiting another state. It is the duty of the Centre, Prime Minister and Home Minister to act. There is no justification.

But the BJP leaders denied it.

This RSS leader is from Madhya Pradesh and he has been expelled. If he was never part of the RSS, why was he expelled?

The RSS leader was reacting to what has been happening in Kerala, where RSS and CPM activists have clashed, leading to several casualties. Are you raising those clashes for discussion in the Parliament?

The Kerala government has initiated a number of steps to control the situation. The CM has convened a meeting of both sides. All the leaders, including CPM state president, participated in the meeting on law and order in Kannur. It was concluded that there had been some mistakes on their part and our part, and both agreed they would not be repeated.

Is the CPM ready for a debate on the issue in the Lok Sabha?

No. It is a state issue and the state government is doing everything to control the situation.