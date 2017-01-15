Interview: Khap chaudharis never dabble in politics, says Sanjeev Balyan

“Farmers are facing problems… but agriculture is a state subject,” said Sanjeev Balyan. “Farmers are facing problems… but agriculture is a state subject,” said Sanjeev Balyan.

Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Sanjeev Balyan, the Lok Sabha MP from Muzaffarnagar and a Jat himself, speaks with Deeptiman Tiwari on concerns expressed by Jat leaders.

Excerpts:

There were slogans against BJP at a recent Jat rally at Kharad in Muzaffarnagar, where khap panchayat leaders said they would work to defeat BJP this year.

There was no khap chaudhary (leader) there. It was a meeting called by Yashpal Malik (of Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti). There are three big khaps in UP: Baliyan Khap led by Chaudhary Naresh Tikait, Desh Khap led by Chaudhary Surender Singh, and Gathwala Khap led by Harkishan Singh. The rest are small khaps of two to four villages. No one from the big khaps of UP came to the (Kharad) rally.

Jat farmers and khap leaders seem to be angry with BJP in Shamli-Kairana-Muzaffarnagar belt.

Khaps never dabble in politics; khap chaudharis have never entered politics. They never say vote for this party or that. Khap leaders can have personal political views but they never express it as khap leaders. Only once our leader — Mahendra Singh Tikait — had sought votes in the name of Ram. This (Kharad rally) is Yashpal Malik’s personal initiative. Don’t associate it with khaps.

But most Jat leaders we met said the Central government has not taken care of farmers.

I agree that farmers are facing problems, particularly sugarcane farmers, but the Centre does not have a direct control over it. We have done whatever we could. Agriculture is a state subject.

Jat leaders also say demonetisation has adversely affected them in rabi season. They feel the push for a cashless economy will bring them under income tax net.

It is possible (that the government failed to communicate the purpose of demonetisation properly). I am constantly visiting the region (western UP. Others are also going there. Whatever propaganda of this kind (against demonetisation) is there, we will try to do away with it.

Jat leaders say that during Muzaffarnagar riots, you stood with them, but later left them to fend for themselves.

I request you to go and speak to those who went to jail on whether I stood by them or not. Chaudhary saab (of Gathwala khap) was an accused; he is out now. There are others who are still facing cases — go and ask them.