Interrogation in all crime cases must be filmed: Shatrughan Sinha

BJP Shatrughan Sinha at the Parliament house in New Delhi

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha said on Monday that all police interrogation in cases such as the murder of Gurugram student Pradyuman Thakur must be done under ‘camera surveillance’ to prevent the “inhuman torture” of suspects.

Sinha’s remarks came after the Central Bureau of Investigation said the seven-year-old from Ryan International School was killed by a Class 11 student of the same school. The Haryana Police had earlier arrested Ashok Kumar, a bus conductor, for the murder.

“If the poor Ashok Kumar, accused of Pradyuman’s murder, is let off by the CBI, then Gurugram police or whoever participated in framing him to divert attention deserves no mercy and must be punished most severely and appropriately,” Sinha said in a series of tweets.

Sinha urged the judiciary, the Haryana government and the Centre to ensure that “justice prevailed”.

“High time and right time that now on, any and every interrogation by police or the CBI must be conducted under CCTV camera… to stop the inhuman torture of people like Ashok Kumar… No more third degree,” he said.

On September 22, the CBI took over the murder investigation from the Haryana Police. The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside the Gurugram school washroom on September 8 just after he was dropped by his father.

