Interpol rejects India’s request to issue red corner notice against Zakir Naik

The Interpol has rejected India’s request to issue a red corner notice (RCN) against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. The founder of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case of alleged incitement for terror activities.

NIA sources said the international police agency has rejected India’s request for RCN against Naik on the ground that when the request was sent by NIA through CBI, there was no chargesheet filed in any court in India against Naik. NIA had made the request in May this year, but filed a chargesheet against Naik only in October.

In a communication sent to Naik’s lawyer in Mumbai, the Interpol has said that it has deleted data with regard to Naik from its records as the same had been contested by Naik. Interpol stated: “After a thorough examination of elements before it, the Commission found that the data contested raised questions as to compliance with applicable rules.” Accordingly, the data was deleted on November 9.

“In a meeting held at the Interpol recently, they have decided against issuing RCn for lack of a chargesheet. It’s no setback. Now our chargesheet is filed. We will send a fresh request. We are sure Interpol will issue RCN this time,” a home ministry official said.

Naik had earlier petitioned the Interpol to not issue RCN against him as he was being targeted as part of religious persecution against minorities in India. NIA, in response, had contested Naik’s claims and written to Interpol that he was not only a terror suspect but also wanted for inciting communal hatred. It had told Interpol that it had enough evidence to prove this.

On October 26, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Naik for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities and giving hate speeches. It has also named IRF and the company Harmony Media Limited promoted by Naik.

The chargesheet has been filed under section 10 UA (P) Act and Sections 120B, 153A, 295A, 298 and 505(2) of the IPC. Naik has been named as an absconding accused.

51-year-old Zakir Naik, who is currently abroad, fled India on July 1, 2016, after terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches. In November last year, the NIA had registered a case against the televangelist at its Mumbai branch under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His Mumbai-based NGO, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), has already been declared an unlawful association by the Union Home Ministry.

Naik has been accused of spreading hatred by his speeches, funding terrorists and money laundering over the years. But during his interactions with the Indian media, Naik has repeatedly denied all the charges levelled on him.

