Internet restored in Kashmir following Srinagar bypolls

Internet facility on all platforms was restored in Kashmir today after completion of polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The internet facility on broadband and mobile devices was restored this evening.

A police official said the internet services were restored in view of the improvement in the situation and peaceful conduct of the repolling in 38 polling stations in Budgam district today.

By-polls to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency were held on last Sunday but due to large scale violence, repolling had been ordered in 38 polling stations.

The administration had suspended all internet services at midnight on April 8, hours before start of polling for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency to prevent rumour mongering and mobilisation of mobs by disruptive elements for disturbing the poll process.

However, despite suspension of the internet services, Sunday’s polling was marred by large scale violence which left eight people dead.

The broadband internet services, which were restored on Tuesday after suspension of two days, were snapped again around noon today.

The broadband services were suspended by the authorities without assigning any reasons.

