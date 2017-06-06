Internet on flights: Govt raises security question

The Home Ministry has put a spoke in the Civil Aviation Ministry’s plan to offer internet to passengers on board Indian commercial planes by saying that the proposal can be implemented only after adoption of strict safeguards.The ministry said there was a high probability of internet services being misused without safety features. Besides, there was also a possibility of the ATC communication frequency being disrupted, the home ministry has said.“We have told the civil aviation ministry that permission… could be given when all safety mechanisms are in place,” a home ministry official said. The civil aviation ministry had proposed air travellers be allowed to enjoy WiFi service.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App