International Yoga Day: Govt prepares Lucknow for ‘50,000 people’

The state government has been engaged in preparations in the capital for the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to participate. Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar held a meeting with medical education department officials in this regard on Thursday, in which AYUSH ministry Joint Secretary Anurag Srivastava was also present. The event is likely to be jointly organised by the Centre and state government.

Bhatnagar directed for the necessary steps to be taken to make the upcoming International Yoga Day successful. He directed officials to inspect the Rambai Ambedkar ground and any other site that could be appropriate for organising the event, in which participation of around 50,000 people is expected.

To motivate students to take part in International Yoga Day programmes, Bhatnagar called for arrangements to be made to bring at least 100 secondary education students from each division in the state to participate in the event. The government will make arrangements for their stay in Lucknow and their return to their respective districts.

Mineral water along with T-shirts would be provided to participants. Along with senior citizens, around 500 divyangs and other Aanganwadi workers will also be motivated to participate. The chief secretary in the meeting told officials that the PM is also likely to take part in the event. He directed them to set up a control room and appoint nodal officers. He also called for rehearsals to be held on June 18 and 19.

The state government had not taken part in International Yoga Day celebrations for the past two years when it was organised by different central departments at K D Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. Union Minister Rajnath Singh along with BJP leaders and volunteers of various other social organisations had taken part both times. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had organised yoga camps in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in past years.

