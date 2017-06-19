International Yoga Day: Ancestors gave it to world… Hindus have no patent, says Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS national joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. (File) RSS national joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. (File)

RSS national joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said Hindus “discovered” yoga and surya namaskar, adding they do not have a patent on it, and it should be practiced by everyone.

The RSS leader was speaking in Lucknow three days before the International Yoga Day programme, after releasing a special edition of a monthly journal on yoga. The RSS leader also said yoga unites people, and has no association with any particular faith, country, nationality or gender.

Hosabale said controversies on yoga in the country are connected to communalism, and that a “non-Hindu American” organises surya namaskar practice sessions for people in New York. He also said yoga was not the property of Hindus.

“Our ancestors gave yoga to the world. If we had obtained its patent, we could had earned billions,” he said.

Claiming that three patents involving gomutra (urine of cow) were filed in the US over the last year, the RSS leader called out “intellectuals” for “creating a mockery of it” in India.

The national joint general secretary also said the world got ayurveda from India, claiming research in the field has not been promoted in our country for the past 50 years.

The RSS leader is on a three-day tour of Lucknow. He will meet office-bearers of different RSS offshoots and collect feedback from them about the performance of the Adityanath government in its first

100 days.

Yoga Day Preparations

People practicing Yoga ahead of International Yoga Day celebration in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI) People practicing Yoga ahead of International Yoga Day celebration in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

* Last minute preparations were underway to host the third International Yoga Day (IYD) event in Lucknow on June 21 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead some 55,000 people in performing ‘asanas’ (yogic postures) at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in the state capital.

* A farmers’ body said today that its members would do ‘asanas’ on the streets in various cities on the occasion of the International Yoga Day as a form of protest. Many of the protesting farmers may even be seen doing the ‘sirsasana’ or the head stand pose. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “Our party office bearers along with farmers will be performing yoga on the streets in various cities across the state. This will be our way to lodge protest against the government’s attitude towards farmers.”

* Around 92,000 prison inmates would participate in parallel yoga sessions in various jails in Uttar Pradesh on June 21. Authorities are already holding training sessions for them.

