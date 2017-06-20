International Yoga Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend Lucknow event, all you need to know

International Yoga Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga with participants. (file photo) International Yoga Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga with participants. (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will celebrate International Yoga Day 2017 in a yoga session at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. The UN International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. Several countries have already started celebrations with Yoga Day events from last week itself. The event in Lucknow is set to be one of the biggest yoga events in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after attending two programmes at Central Drug Research Institute and APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, is expected to dine at the Chief Minister’s residence on 5 Kalidas Marg.

The security arrangements kept in place are elaborate with adequate deployment of commandos and para-military forces stationed in and around the event venue. Nearly 400 CCTV surveillance cameras have been put in place for the event’s security. Participants would enter the venue between 2-5 am on Wednesday. The venue will be full of huge LED screens so that the participants can properly carry out the asanas and postures as instructed by the instructors.

Apart from Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, 11 parks have been installed with screens to assist morning walkers in doing yoga. The programme is set to begin at 6:30 am. Invitations were sent out to former chief ministers of UP Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and other state leaders, governors, politicians etc.

A 28-day workshop was organised by the CM last month to ensure the success of the event. The inmates lodged in prisons will be included in the Yoga Day celebrations as well. Around 92,000 inmates will do asanas from their prison premises.

Meanwhile, the Ayush ministry has also released a common yoga protocol booklet. The purpose of the protocol is to spread awareness about Yoga and how peace and harmony could be achieved through it. It contains a message by PM Modi and various exercises and teachings of Yoga discipline. It also contains instructions for asanas broken down into steps and simplified with accompanying sketches.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd