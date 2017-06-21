Latest News
International Yoga Day 2017: Political leaders participate in yoga sessions across country

Baba Ramdev is aiming to set a Guinness World record for the highest number of people performing yoga at a location in Ahmedabad.

Cities across India have rolled out yoga mats at various venues with many dignitaries attending to mark the importance of yoga on the International Yoga Day. After speaking on the importance of yoga in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed asanas at Ambedkar Sabha Sthal to kick off the UN recognised day. Amidst a drizzle, the Prime Minister along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enthused around 55,000 people at the event.

In Ahmedabad, BJP president Amit Shah has joined yoga guru Baba Ramdev to celebrate the day where over four lakh people are expected to participate throughout the day. Baba Ramdev is aiming to set a Guinness World record for the highest number of people performing yoga at a location. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was there as well.

In Delhi, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took part in the celebration. NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi also attended the event at Connaught Place.

Ram Nath Kovind at Connuaght Place

Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya took part in yoga day in Hyderabad. MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and other dignitaries performed yoga in International Yoga Day in Jammu. M J Akbar attended yoga celebration at Puducherry.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal kicked off the celebrations at Gurdon field in Nalbari district. Minister for Power Piyush Goyal was in Visakhapatnam to mark his presence.

Ravi Shankar Prasad‏ in Patna did asanas to inspire people to take part in the celebration. 

Thousands of people held yoga events across the world on this day, including France, Pakistan, China and the US.

