International Yoga Day 2017 live updates: Today, Yoga has connected the world with India, says PM Modi

Marking the third International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is taking part in the Yoga day programme along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow. The UN International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. The Prime Minister will lead thousands of Yoga enthusiasts in performing asanas in the 80-minute event. The event in Lucknow is set to be one of the biggest yoga events in the country.

Security arrangements kept in place are elaborate with the sufficient deployment of commandos and para-military forces stationed in and around the event venue. Prominent politicians such as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP president Mayawati, and other state leaders and governors had been given invitations for the event. The venue is full of huge LED screens so that the participants can properly carry out the asanas and postures as instructed by the instructors.

Below are the LIVE updates:

7:05 am: PM Modi has concluded his address and is now leaving the stage to take part in the Yoga Day events. Like past years, he will perform asanas.

7 am: The PM says that Yoga is recognised has been recognised by several state governments and has found a place in the school curriculum. He also equates the importance of Yoga in the world to salt.

6:55 am: Yoga is binding the world together, says PM Modi. He says practicing it will eventually lead to better health for people.

Apart from fitness, wellness is important. Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness: PM Modi

He also joked that Yoga mats are being put to good use as umbrellas because of the drizzle.

6:50 am: Prime Minister Modi is speaking at the moment. He appreciates those who have arrived for the event despite the rain. “From Lucknow I convey my greetings to all those joining the #YogaDay2017 celebrations all over India,” the PM said.

In recent years, a lot of Yoga institutes have come up, Yoga teachers are now in demand. Young people have accepted Yoga as a profession. In countries across the world, there is a new market being created around Yoga: PM Modi

6:45 am: Yogi Adityanath says, ‘Pracchin grantho ne yoga ke mahatva ko swikaraa hai. yoga jeevan ki ek kala hai. Yeh hum sab ko jorhna sikhaati hai.’

6:40 am: PM Modi along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have arrived for the Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow. It is drizzling and yet participants are waiting for the proceedings to begin.

6:30 am: Welcome to the live blog where we track all the live updates from Lucknow where prime minister Narendra Modi is leading the celebrations. In other cities across the country, BJP leaders and ministers are taking part in the celebrations.

