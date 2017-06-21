International Yoga Day 2017: Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s speech

“I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their lives,” Modi said, adding that he was glad to see several yoga institutes take shape over the last three years. (Source: PIB) “I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their lives,” Modi said, adding that he was glad to see several yoga institutes take shape over the last three years. (Source: PIB)

Third International Yoga Day celebrations were held at Ramabai Ambedhkar Maidan in Lucknow on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik were also present at the event.PM Narendra Modi addressed the gathering and emphasised on the fact that Yoga had become a crucial factor in binding the world since it is a part of everyone’s lifestyle. Around 50,ooo people gathered at the venue despite heavy rains to make the event a successful one. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering. In his opening speech he greeted the PM and expressed his gratitude on Modi’s participation in the grand event.

“Many countries which do not know our language, tradition, or culture, are now connecting to India through Yoga. The practice, which connects body, mind and soul, has played a big role in binding the world too,” he said.

“Earlier, Yoga was only restricted to saints and seers in the Himalayan mountains. Now, it has become part of every person’s life,” he said in his address. He also asserted that attaining “wellness” through yoga was more important than simply being physically fit.

“It is not important to perform yoga for 24 hours. 50 or 60 minutes (is fine) because it lends harmony to the body, mind and intellect. If 1.25 billion Indians and people around the world can attain this state of well-being, then humankind can also tide over problems born out of human thoughts,” he said.

He also explained the importance of Yoga using an analogy of salt.

“Just as the importance of salt is not only to lend taste to food, but also ensure well-being of the body, similarly Yoga can have the same importance as salt has in life,” he said.

He said yoga is about health assurance. “It is not even expensive to practice,” he said.

“I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their lives,” he said, adding that he was glad to see several yoga institutes take shape over the last three years.

