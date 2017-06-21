International Yoga Day 2017: Farmers perform ‘shavaasana’ in protest

Farmers across the country performed shavaasna to draw government’s attention towards their plight. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Farmers across the country performed shavaasna to draw government’s attention towards their plight. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

As yoga enthusiasts across the country were engaged in International Yoga Day celebrations, workers of Bharatiya Kisan Union performed ‘shavaasana’ — or the corpse pose — at NH-28 on Wednesday to protest against the killing of farmers in police firing in Mandsaur. Protesters stretched out in an attempt to emulate dead bodies or ‘shav’.

Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district had become an epicentre of farmers’agitation after five protesters in Piplia Mandi were killed in police firing. The farmers in the state had been protesting from June 1 demanding loan waivers and better crop prices.

Farmers across the country used this non-violent mode of protest to attract government’s attention towards their plight. “Our non-violent movement will continue. But yes we want to tell people across the length and breadth of this country the pitiable condition of farmers. To this end, we plan to perform shavaasna on the International Day of Yoga,” Shiv Kumar, chief of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan was quoted as saying by Business Standard on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Congress party workers, too, performed shavaasna outside the Bhopal party officer to protest the Mandsaur deaths. Madhya Pradesh’s Congress president Arun Yadav told news agency ANI they performed the shavaasna to draw government’s attention towards the “miserable” condition of the farmers.

