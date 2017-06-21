International Yoga Day 2017: Demand for Yoga teachers has gone up, practice is being standardized gradually, says PM Modi

PM Modi addressing people at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan on International Yoga Day. Photo: PIB PM Modi addressing people at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan on International Yoga Day. Photo: PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed people gathered at Lucknow’s Ambedkar Maidan on the occasion of third International Yoga Day and counted the benefits of the ancient practice. The PM said that spread of Yoga around the world has led to a gradual standardisation of the practice. “Earlier Yoga was practiced by people in their own way but now it is being gradually standardized,” he said.

“There was a time when Yoga was only practiced by sages in the Himalyas but now it has become a part of everyday life of people,” he added. The PM also said that the practice has helped in bringing the whole world together. Before PM Modi addressed the gathering, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gave a speech.

“It is not important to perform yoga for 24 hours. 50 or 60 minutes (is fine) because it lends harmony to the body, mind and intellect. If 1.25 billion Indians and people around the world can attain this state of well-being, then humankind can also tide over problems born out of human thoughts. Just as the importance of salt is not only to lend taste to food, but also ensure well-being of the body, similarly Yoga can have the same importance as salt has in life” the PM said.

PM Modi performing Yoga at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo: PIB PM Modi performing Yoga at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo: PIB

After delivering the address, the PM performed Yoga with 50,000 people gathered at Ramabai Amdedkar grounds. The Yoga day is being celebrated in different parts of the country and around the world. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, BJP President Amit Shah and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev are performing Yoga with people.

The day is also being celebrated in the national capital New Delhi. Thousands have gathered at Connaught Place practice Yoga. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal are present at the venue. Tight security arrangements have been made in the capital and across the country at different venues in wake of the London terror attack.

