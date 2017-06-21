International Yoga Day 2017 celebrated with enthusiasm across Haryana and Punjab

Khattar asserted said Yoga not only helps keep the body free of diseases, but also strengthens the mind and intellect. (File) Khattar asserted said Yoga not only helps keep the body free of diseases, but also strengthens the mind and intellect. (File)

The third International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the twin states of Haryana and Punjab. Chief minister, ministers, MLAs and chief parliamentary secretaries took part in district level functions in Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest in district level function organised in Indri in Karnal. Yoga Day celebrations were also held in Union Territory Chandigarh at Chandigarh. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Khattar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to make Yoga Day an international event. Khattar touched upon several steps which the BJP government in the state has taken for promoting yoga. “Our government has been working on promoting Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanskrit,” Khattar said, asking people to adopt yoga in their daily life.

Khattar asserted that all kinds of obstacles can be overcome with the help of a determined mind and thoughts and said Yoga not only helps keep the body free of diseases, but also strengthens the mind and intellect.

The Chief Minister also said that yoga was beneficial, especially given the stress which has become part of today’s modern life.

Talking about steps taken by his government to eliminate corruption and bring in transparency, he said, “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas is our aim and we are working on it. ”

In Punjab, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan participated in International Yoga Day function held in Amritsar.

In Bathinda, Union MP and SAD MP from there Harsimrat Kaur Badal took part in function in the city.

The main Yoga Day celebrations in Chandigarh were held in Sector 17, where Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore was the chief guest.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, BJP MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher and Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and party’s senior leader Satya Pal Jain were also present.

“Yoga is our ancient discipline, it helps strength mind and intellect. We can keep our body free from disease by doing yoga regularly. I want that more and more people should adopt yoga in their daily lives,” Nadda told reporters at Chandigarh.

At the event here, around 3000 participants performed yoga in accordance with the common Yoga protocol given by the Ministry of AYUSH.

