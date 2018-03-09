International Women’s Day: Woman MLA made Gujarat Assembly Speaker for a day

BJP MLA Neemaben Acharya. (Image source: Twitter) BJP MLA Neemaben Acharya. (Image source: Twitter)

Senior BJP MLA Neemaben Acharya was made Speaker for one day in Gujarat assembly, to mark International Women’s Day on Thursday, and conducted the proceedings of the Assembly. Rajendra Trivedi is the current Speaker.

During the discussion on budgetary proposals, every minister and MLA began the speech praising women. BJP’s Bhavnagar East MLA Vibhariben Dave said that a daughter was not a cause of “tension”, adding that “one daughter is equal to 10 sons”.

Congress MLA Chadrikaben Baria said that women daily workers were not getting wages equal to men. She suggested that husband-wife working in government departments be posted at the same station to ensure that their family did not suffer.

