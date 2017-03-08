International Women’s Day: President Pranab Mukherjee to give away ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, President Pranab Mukherjee will give away the Nari Shakti Puraskars in New Delhi. The award is given to eminent women and institutions in recognition of their service towards the cause of women empowerment. In his message on International Women’s Day, President Mukherjee said generations of Indian women have made an invaluable contribution to the development and progress of the country.

He said the Centre has introduced and implemented historic legislations and far sighted programmes for women’s empowerment and equal participation in nation building. He said ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is an important initiative to prevent female foeticide and provide educational opportunities for female children in the country.

President Mukherjee also called upon the people to reaffirm their commitment to gender equality and the true empowerment of women. The Defence Ministry will organise the awareness programme on the problem of anaemia on the occasion. The Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry is also organizing a conference on Women and Sports in India.