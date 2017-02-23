PM to inaugurate women sarpanchs’ conclave in Gujarat on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate a conclave of women sarpanchs from across the country at Gandhinagar on March 8. (Representational Image) Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate a conclave of women sarpanchs from across the country at Gandhinagar on March 8. (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate a conclave of women sarpanchs from across the country at Gandhinagar on March 8. “The Prime Minister will visit Gujarat on March 8 to inaugurate the women sarpanchs’ conclave, which will be held at Mahatma Mandir on the occasion of International Women’s Day,” said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

When asked whether Modi will also visit Bharuch to inaugurate a newly-built bridge across Narmada and a processing complex of ONGC at Dahej, Patel said the PM’s other programs were yet to be finalized.

“This is a unique conclave organized by the Centre on Women’s day. Hundreds of women sarpanchs from across the country are invited,” said Panchayats Minister Jayanti Kavadiya.