International Women’s Day: Daughters are not burden, mother-in-law should protect girl child, says PM Modi

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is “painful” that requests have to be made to protect the girl child, adding that daughters are not a burden, but a matter of pride and glory for the families.

Speaking at a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu to mark the expansion of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ movement, Modi said, “Mistakes committed by generations against the girl child has resulted in a kind of imbalance in society, and this needs to be corrected by new generations. Improvement does not come in just one generation, it takes time, but now we should decide that equal importance will be given to the girl child.”

Encouraging people to take up the task of protecting the girl child and treating them equally, Modi said, “Let us resolve that there will be the same number of girls taking birth as the number of boys. Beta beti ek samaan.” He also invited the mothers-in-law to lead the initiative. “A mother-in-law can make a lot of difference. If she says she wants a daughter in the house, then no one will be able to hassle a daughter. We will have to bring in a social revolution,” he added. He also asked all the state governments to make it a mass movement.

“Everyone is equal. It is important that girls get access to quality education, just like boys. A daughter is not a burden. Look around us, see how girls are bringing pride and glory to our nation. From classroom to sports, they shine everywhere. Today, let us pledge to create an atmosphere of equality for the girl child. There is no question of any discrimination based on gender,” the prime minister said.

Calling for an end to discrimination between sons and daughters, Modi said this was key to ending female foeticide. “We have no right to call ourselves 21st century citizens as long as we have an 18th century mindset,” he said.

Adding that the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme launched in Haryana two years ago has made a significant improvement in the situation of the girl child in the state, Modi announced that the project has now been expanded from the present 161 districts to 640 all over the country.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, who was also present at the event, said the Centre had taken several initiatives for the welfare of women. She said that a “historic” Bill would be introduced in Parliament to check trafficking of women and children. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje highlighted the state government’s schemes and programmes, including the Rajshree Yojna for girls.

