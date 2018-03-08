International Women’s Day: Andhra Pradesh govt to slash sanitary pad price by half

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (File)

In what can be a good news for the women in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced that sanitary napkins would soon be available at half price in the state.

Addressing the state assembly in Amravati on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Naidu announced a string of policies both for the newborn babies and ladies. He also said that the government is keen to bring in schemes that will help in overcoming the problem of malnutrition in the state.

“We have brought a mechanism to check the health of pregnant women and newborn babies. We are implementing many schemes for their health and get rid of malnutrition. We have decided to supply sanitary pads at half the price. Soon the policy will be brought into implementation,” he said. “Trends will change. Days will come when grooms have to give dowry to brides. DWCRA groups are excelling in all manner. We are using them for poverty eradication,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Naidu also extended wishes on the occasion of International Women’s Day. “This International #WomensDay, let’s pledge to build a better and a stronger society where women feel secure and are free to spread their horizons,” he wrote on Twitter.

