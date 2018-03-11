International Solar Alliance LIVE UPDATES: To combat climate change, need to look back at Vedas, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron has on Sunday co-chaired the first Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan. The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.
One of the key takeaways at the 2015 Paris Climate summit, ISA is aimed at tapping solar energy in the countries that lie partially or fully between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. The summit aims to mobilise $1 trillion of investments needed by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy, according to the ‘ISA Mission’ on its website. Efforts were under way to put together 121 projects, which can be signed in two phases — about 50 on March 11 and another 71 on April 20.
The ISA is the first treaty-based intergovernmental organisation to be based in India that aims to help sunshine-rich developing countries to tap solar energy at more affordable prices through aggregating both demand and risks in order to bring down costs and secure investments of solar developers.
"India will produce 175 GW electricity from renewable sources by 2022 and 100 GW will be from solar. Distribution of 28 crore LED bulbs in 3 years has saved $2 billion and 4GW of electricity. India will also provide 500 training slots for ISA member countries and start solar tech mission to lead R&D in the sector, said PM Modi. He also called for framing regulations and standards to promote solar energy
I have 10 action points in my mind. The first is that we have to ensure better and economic solar energy is made available to all. We have to encourage innovation and increase our solar energy production, Modi said. Other points call for concessional financing, affordable technology to raise share of solar electricity in energy mix.
We want solar revolution worldwide, says PM Modi.
Out of the 121 countries, 61 have joined the alliance. 32 others have ratified the framework, PM Modi said.
"Bharat mein vedo ne hazaaro saal pehlay se surya ko vishwa ki aatma maana hai. Bharat mein surya ko poore jeevan ka poshak maana gaya hai. Aaj jab hum climate change jaisi chunauti se nipatne ka raasta dhund rahe hain toh hum pracheen darshan ke santulan aur samagr dhristikon ki ore dekhna hoga (The significant position given to sun in our vedas is admirable. In India, the sun is known as the caretaker of all life. Today when we battling climate change, we have to look towards the ancient wisdom)," PM Modi said.
"I welcome you all to this summit in Delhi. The seeds to this historic day were sown during the Paris summit in November 2015," said PM Modi. "Today those seeds have grown into a new plant." Modi also thanked France for its contribution to the alliance.
PM Narendra Modi begins to deliver his inaugural address to the plenary.
French President Macron asked the visiting dignitaries to make concrete announcements on what they are doing to generate solar energy in their countries.
"India and France decide to set up a joint working group to institutionalise cooperation in the area of conservation of the environment. French Minister Poirson said, it is an ambitious beginning and India France should overcome barriers in deepening cooperation," Environment minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday after delegate-level talks with Brune Poirson, French Minister of State for Ecological and Inclusive Transition.
"Coming together for a cleaner and greener future...President @EmmanuelMacron, PM @narendramodi and other distinguished world leaders come together for the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance in Delhi," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted earlier this morning.
French President Macron delivers inaugural address at the ISA Summit in New Delhi.