Will accept ICJ ruling on Kulbhushan Jadhav, but strong evidence against him: Pak’s Punjab province minister

Following the International Court of Justice ordering a stay on the execution of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday by a Pakistan military court, Pakistan’s Punjab Province Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the country would accept the top UN court’s decision. “We will accept the decision of ICJ on Kulbhushan,” Sanaullah said in the Punjab Assembly, adding, “Although Kulbhushan’s case does not fall in the jurisdiction of the ICJ but Pakistan accepts its decision”. Sanaullah also added saying there is strong evidence of Jadhav participating in spying activities.

Pakistan’s external office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria had earlier stated that India was “trying to hide its real face” by knocking on the international court’s doors for Jadhav. “The real face of India will be exposed before the world,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the ICJ ruling came as a big boost for India as it welcomed the verdict as “unanimous, favourable and unambiguous” while asserting that it is binding on Pakistan. Terming the ICJ order as the “first step in ensuring justice” to Jadhav, in Pakistan custody for more than a year and sentenced to death last month by a Pakistan military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the government will do everything possible to save Jadhav’s life.

