International Court of Justice to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case next Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “spying”. Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “spying”.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday said it would hear the case against former Indian Navy veteran Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday, May 15. The public hearing will take place between 10 am and 11 am (local time) at the Peace Palace in The Hague. The developments come a day after the ICJ, acting on a petition submitted by India, stayed the death sentence awarded to Jadhav by a Pakistani military court.

India’s application to the ICJ accused Pakistan of “egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations”. It added that Pakistan denied Jadhav the right to defend himself. The Pakistani court had found him guilty of ‘espionage and subversive activities’.

Read: Nawaz Sharif meets Pakistan Army chief, Aziz says analysing ICJ jurisdiction

Acting on India’s application, ICJ President Ronny Abraham had written to the Pakistan government saying: “In my capacity as President of the court, and exercising the powers conferred upon me under Article 74, paragraph 4 of the Rules of Court, I call upon your excellency’s government, pending the court’s decision on the request for the indication of provisional measures, to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on this request to have its appropriate effects.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday said it would respond to any query by the ICJ, regarding the court ruling. Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor had said, “If the ICJ requests Pakistan anything about Jadhav, then the government of Pakistan will respond to it at an appropriate level.” He added that Jadhav’s sentencing was done after “due process of law”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd