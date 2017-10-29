International conference to discuss ways to set up NGT-like tribunal

The NGT chairperson added, “Countries have approached us to suggest ways in order to set up a Tribunal like the NGT, so that it can be adopted in other parts of the world.” He added that in the past UNEP had identified NGT as one of the leading Tribunals in the world. The NGT chairperson added, “Countries have approached us to suggest ways in order to set up a Tribunal like the NGT, so that it can be adopted in other parts of the world.” He added that in the past UNEP had identified NGT as one of the leading Tribunals in the world.

Countries interested in learning to emulate a tribunal like the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will be among the 33 participants in the upcoming International Conference on Environment 2017 on November 3 and 4. The purpose of the conference, as per NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar, is to “promote environmental awareness not just in India, but also outside”, specifically in south Asian countries.

“The objective of the conference is to mull over the numerous critical issues regarding global environmental change and come up with effectual solutions… Environmental protection is not in conflict with development. Sustainable development is the key to striking a balance between environment and development,” says the conference brochure.

The focus of the conference will be on ‘Forest and biodiversity’, ‘Clean and renewable energy’, ‘Climate change’ and ‘Municipal solid waste’. Four technical sessions, on each of the issues, will be held over the 2-day conference.

The inaugural session will have Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu as its chief guest, while Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union minister for Environment Harsh Vardhan will also be in attendance.

