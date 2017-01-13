International conference on tourism to be held in June

The growing significance of technology in tourism industry will come up for deliberations at the second edition of International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT), to be held Kochi in June. Association of Tourism Trade Organisation (ATTOI) will organise the three-day event here from June 8 to 10. The three-day conference, supported by Kerala Tourism, will feature an array of speakers and subject experts from across the globe who will offer their insights on the effective usage of social media platforms to promote tourism business, according to a release in Kochi on Friday.

“The first edition of ICTT held in Thiruvananthapuram was a runaway hit and widely appreciated for its content as well as the conduct. In fact, it was the first of its kind event in Kerala at a time when digitization was gradually catching up the tourism world,” said ATTOI President Anish Kumar P K.

“The significance of technology in tourism industry has taken a giant leap forward as it is faced with more complex requirements and more tech savvy customers,” he said. ICTT 2017 aims at helping the tourism industry players to stay abreast with the latest technology through effective usage of the digital platform. This will also enable them to reach out to all parts of the globe and make their presence noticed.

“The fall in tourist arrivals, along with the growing internal and external competition, has raised demand for alternative marketing techniques and cutting edge technology to stay ahead in the race. ICTT 2017 will not only impart the much needed knowledge to the delegates but also conduct workshops to help them leverage this learning for cost-effective solutions,” V Sreekumara Menon, Secretary, ATTOI, said.

Around 500 delegates, comprising tour operators, hoteliers, resort owners, homestays, SEO (search engine optimisation) companies, software firms, social media marketing companies and bloggers, are slated to attend the conference. As a prelude to the event, ATTOI organised a Facebook Live campaign in December at Thiruvananthapuram to promote Kerala as a honeymoon destination after the state won an award for the Best Honeymoon destination in India, based on a readers’ poll conducted by ‘Travel + Leisure’ magazine.