International airport at Jewar: Narendra Modi government has betrayed Haryana’s interests: Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday alleged that the Centre has betrayed Haryana’s interests “by sanctioning a international airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.” “BJP government’s at the Centre and state, have sold Haryana’s interest at the altar of political expediency. The previous Congress-UPA government in 2013-14 had granted in-principle approval for setting up a green field airport in Haryana. Ignoring Haryana’s claim to set up an International airport at Jhajjar or Meham or Karnal; the Union Government has made a unilateral announcement for setting up of a new international airport at Jewar,” said Surjewala.

Haryana’s case for an International airport, according to Surjewala, is meritorious and naturally acceptable. “Till today, Haryana does not have a single airport, national or international, for commercial air traffic. Previous Congress government in Haryana made serious efforts and suggested the names of Meham, Jhajjar, Karnal for setting up of an International airport as a successor second airport to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. Ministry of Civil Aviation conducted a survey and gave in-principle approval for setting up of an airport in Haryana, dealing with both cargo and commercial traffic. But the government changed and the Modi-led government put the entire project on back burner. For three years, people of Haryana waited with great expectation but in an act of deception, the Union Government has proceeded to shift the airport to Jewar,” the leader said.

