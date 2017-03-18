Internal sabotage, says Digvijaya Singh

All India Congress Committee general secretary Digvijaya Singh said his proposal for a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward was “sabotaged” by his own party leaders.

“As a strategy, I had proposed a secular alliance with the regional party headed by Babush Monserratte and Goa Forward headed by Vijai Sardesai… Our alliance with Babush went through and we won 3 out of 5, but our alliance with Goa Forward was sabotaged by our own leaders. Sad,” he said in a series of tweets.

