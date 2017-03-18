Latest News
  • Internal sabotage, says Digvijaya Singh

Internal sabotage, says Digvijaya Singh

Singh said his proposal for a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward was “sabotaged” by his own party leaders.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:March 18, 2017 3:16 am

All India Congress Committee general secretary Digvijaya Singh said his proposal for a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward was “sabotaged” by his own party leaders.

“As a strategy, I had proposed a secular alliance with the regional party headed by Babush Monserratte and Goa Forward headed by Vijai Sardesai… Our alliance with Babush went through and we won 3 out of 5, but our alliance with Goa Forward was sabotaged by our own leaders. Sad,” he said in a series of tweets.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 17: Latest News