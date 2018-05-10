Interior designer suicide: Alibaug police visit Republic TV office in Mumbai

According to sources, officials of Republic TV submitted documents related to the agreement. According to sources, officials of Republic TV submitted documents related to the agreement.

THE ALIBAUG police, probing the suicide of Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud, directors of a Mumbai-based architectural and interior designing firm, Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, visited the Mumbai office of Republic TV on Sunday.

The police plan to summon its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami along with Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks. The three have been booked in a case of abetment to suicide on a complaint by Naik’s wife, Akshata.

“Since the probe is under way we cannot divulge any more information. The three named in the FIR will be summoned once we record the statements of the family members of the deceased,” said Raigad SP Anil Paraskar.

A senior police officer said Naik’s family has sought time to record their statements.

Meanwhile, representatives of the three firms shared documents pertaining to the agreements between them and Naik’s firm, and the communication they had with Naik over the last 12 weeks. The officer said all the three firms claimed “dues owed to Naik have been duly paid”. The probe will focus on whether the amount disbursed by the firms was according to the contract, if there was any payment left and if it was withheld for any particular reason.

According to sources, officials of Republic TV submitted documents related to the agreement. “Officials claimed that Naik’s firm did not meet the mutually agreed quality standards and a ‘marginal sum’ of around Rs 40 lakh was withheld,” said an official.

