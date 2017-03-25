Interim order of status quo on Assistant Motor Transport officers promotion will continue: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has said the interim order of status quo passed by it in the matter of promotions of Havildar (MT) as Assistant Motor Transport officers for the year 2012-13, would continue. Justice T Raja also directed the authorities to file counter affidavits within a period of two weeks.

J Srinivasan, attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) Motor Transport Group/Driver Head constables Battalion, Tiruchirappalli, had filed a petition stating that Balamurugan and three others had superseded him in the seniority list. The judge in his order on Friday said the petitioner has contended that in the combined seniority list of Havildar(MT) for promotion as Assistant Motor Transport Officer (AMTO) for the year 2012-13 he was placed in serial No 17 indicating the date of induction into MT as January 7, 2003.

In the same seniority list one Balamurugan was shown at Serial No: 19 indicating the date of induction into MT as February 9, 2005. “Therefore the petitioner cannot be overlooked by bringing the said Balamurugan who is a junior, above the petitioner,” the judge said.

In view of the controversy involved, the interim order of status quo already passed on March 17 will continue, the judge said. The petitioner had also sought a direction to ADGP, IG of Armed Police from promoting the other persons as AMTOs pending disposal of the present writ petition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now