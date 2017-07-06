Interfaith couple: Kerala couple denied room, owner says they didn’t have ID proof

The couple accused the hotel management of discrimination, saying they were denied a room because they practised different religions. (Source: Shafeek Subaida Hakim/Facebook) The couple accused the hotel management of discrimination, saying they were denied a room because they practised different religions. (Source: Shafeek Subaida Hakim/Facebook)

A married Hindu-Muslim couple from Kerala who were denied a room at a hotel in south Bengaluru have accused the hotel management of discrimination. In a post on Facebook, Shafeek Subaida Hakkim, a writer, and Divya D V, a lawyer, said that they sought a room at Olive Residency in Sudhama Nagar area on Tuesday morning for 30 minutes to freshen up ahead of an interview that Divya had to attend. The couple accused the hotel management of discrimination, saying they were denied a room because they practised different religions.

However, the hotel’s owner Shiva Madu has denied the couple’s allegations. Madu claimed that a room was denied after the couple failed to provide a valid identity proof and because they sought the room for only 30 minutes.

“We usually don’t rent out rooms for only 30 minutes. The couple who came to the hotel asked for a room for 30 minutes. They told our cashier that they need to freshen up since one of them needed to attend an interview at the National Law School. The staff asked her to provide proof of the interview call but she refused to produce it,” Madu said.

“We don’t want to lose out on any customers on the basis of their religion. You can check our registers and see that nearly 40 per cent of our customers are from the Muslim community,” the hotel owner said.

