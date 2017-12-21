Inter-state programme to fight child labour and trafficking

Picture for representational purpose (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Picture for representational purpose (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

AN INTER-STATE collaborative event between Maharashtra and Bihar to combat child labour and trafficking was held in the city on Wednesday. The collaboration, involving police officers, Child Welfare Committee members, officials from the Labour and Women and Child Development departments, NGOs and civil society members is aimed at increasing coordination between the two states for rescue and rehabilitation to stop child labour and trafficking.

Mumbai is seen as both a destination and a transit point for minors being trafficked by organised gangs. “The challenges faced by various authorities include identification of victims, since there has been a change in the way these offences take place. For instance, prostitution does not necessarily take place in brothel establishments but has shifted to residential areas. In child labour cases, people bring children claiming that they are their local guardians. Other issues, including repatriation of children from one state to a remote district, far from the state capital and then to other places, also remain. There is a need to incentivise rescue and rehabilitation,” said the Additional Commissioner of Police (crime), K M M Prasanna.

According to a study by Prayas-Juvenile Aid Centre, which had organised the roundtable in Mumbai, 1,582 children were rescued from child labour by them in 2014-16. Of them, 1,200 were traced to Bihar. Shashank Shekhar, a Supreme Court advocate and the legal advisor to Prayas, who had filed a Public Interest Litigation on the issue of child labour in Bihar, said instead of reunited children with their parents, the authorities should transfer children to the district authorities to ensure they get the benefit of all schemes and do not return to the city for work again.

