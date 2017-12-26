Inter-state gang of cattle-thieves cum drug peddlers busted

The arrested accused were produced before a court at Phagwara which sent them to four days in police remand. Express The arrested accused were produced before a court at Phagwara which sent them to four days in police remand. Express

The police at Phagwara on Tuesday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of cattle thieves cum drug peddlers by arresting its three members.

According to Phagwara SP Parminder Singh Bhandal 855 gram of powdery intoxicants and a four wheeler were seized from the three accused arrested on Monday.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in stealing over 60 buffaloes from Phagwara, Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot areas of Punjab and from neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the officer said.

According to him, the three accused have been identified as Lyaqat Ali and Aslam, both residents of Nagri in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir and Prabhjasan of Gadarzada in Amritsar district.

Their another accomplice Sipahia of Gurdaspur district was still at large, Bhandal said.

He said the arrested accused were produced before a court at Phagwara which sent them to four days in police remand.

