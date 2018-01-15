Inter-religious marriage: Driver killed in mishap during chase by bride’s kin

Fearing an attack from the bride’s family, the couple informed the police station at Yellandu town. (Picture for representational purpose) Fearing an attack from the bride’s family, the couple informed the police station at Yellandu town. (Picture for representational purpose)

One person was killed and a couple who had an inter-religious marriage two days ago were injured when their car met with an accident while they were being chased by the bride’s family.

The incident occurred Saturday in Telangana’s Khammam district. Officials in Khammam Urban police station said that K Suman and Sajda Shaheen were in a relationship for several years and married on Friday without informing their parents.

Fearing an attack from the bride’s family, the couple informed the police station at Yellandu town.

Circle Inspector K Sarangapani said he called up the father of the bride and told him that as they were both adults, he and his family members should not harass them. “I spoke to him and other relatives for nearly an hour. They agreed to let the couple live peacefully following which I informed the couple that they are free to go,’’ he said.

According to police, the couple spent the night in a hotel in Yellendu and booked a cab to go to Hyderabad where Suman was supposed to join work. However, after the couple left the hotel and reached Khammam town, relatives of the bride tried to stop the car. Suman told police that they were chased at high speed for nearly 50 km by two cars filled with family members of the bride.

At Wyra town, the driver of the car lost control, crashed into a tree and was killed instantly. The couple escaped with minor injuries.

